April 4, 1952—May 12, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Patricia Jean “Trish” Moss, (nee Pruitt), age 71, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully at her residence with loving family by her side on May 12, 2023. Trish was born to Louis and Doris (nee Michaels) Pruitt on April 4, 1952, in West Allis, WI. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School.

Trish continued her education in Nursing, became an LPN, and was a Massage Therapist certified.

Trish met the love of her life in Robert Daniel Moss while on a blind date. They were married on June 28, 1991, in Racine. Trish liked to travel, read books, and watch Murder She Wrote and Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was in caring for her family, she will be missed dearly.

Trish is survived by three children: Dale (Nicole) Moss, Jennifer (Brian) Fleenor, and Heather (William) Cole; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers: Gary (Kathy), Doug (Jeanine Becker), Timothy (Diane), and James (Mary Beth); other relatives, and many friends.

Preceded by her parents, husband, Robert, and brother, Randall.

A Memorial Gathering will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home with services at 11:00 AM, followed by inurnment at Rochester Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations made to “Circle of Hope”, 8208 43rd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

