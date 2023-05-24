Nov. 15, 1940—May 20, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Patricia M. Balk, 82, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

She was born on November 15, 1940, the daughter of Warren and Hilda Stevens (Leidholdt) in Kenosha WI. Patricia was educated primarily in the schools of Kenosha.

On December 22, 1958, Patricia married the love of her life Nicholas Balk. She was a proud homemaker, minister’s wife, and long-time member of Kenosha Bible Church.

Patricia loved teaching Sunday School, leading Bible studies, singing in choir, and was involved in many ministries. Wherever Patricia saw a need she stepped in to help.

Patricia was known to be very hospitable, and was welcoming and friendly to all she encountered. She very much enjoyed all kinds of crafts and sewing.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Nicholas J. Balk; and their children: Nicholas P. Balk of Mt. Pleasant, Melissa (Robert) Jeranek of Kenosha, and Allison Bonner (Kevin DeBruin) of Pleasant Prairie; 13 grandchildren: Jennifer, Patrick, Debra, Emily, Daniel, Megan, Katherine, Stephen, James, Jessica, Abigail, Sarah, and Nicholas; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Dorothy Hedman of Rice Lake. As well as, her dear friend, Merry Sanders; and her children: Dennis Berg and Jesse Christian, who have always known Patricia as grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405-67th Street. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of services. A private burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667