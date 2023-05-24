Nov. 19, 1971—May 20, 2023

Patricia Navarro passed away Saturday May 20, 2023. She was born in Kenosha on November 19, 1971.

Patty loved music, cleaning, cats, beauty and makeup, and her dog Gracie. She enjoyed arts and crafts like scrapbooking and painting.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2007, even though it was tough, she was able to beat it. She was a very strong woman who did everything she could to make her kids comfortable when they had a bad day, needed someone to talk to, and for advice.

She loved to be around her grandchildren and buy them gifts. She was a loving and caring person and was very considerate of others. Patty’s biggest part of her life was taking care of her husband, kids, and grandkids. Throughout her life her love for her family grew stronger.

After her husband Jesse Navarro, Sr. passed away, she was heartbroken but still made sure her kids were ok. She was the foundation of the family and didn’t even know it. She will be missed by many, but she will not be forgotten. Her dedication to her family and friends showed how much of a caring person she was.

She is survived by her five children: Jesse Navarro, Jr. (wife, Erica Navarro), Nicholas Navarro, Justin Navarro, Michael Navarro, Christian Navarro; her grandchildren: Nova, Orion, and Ayla.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Navarro, her mom, Patricia Dombroski and her dad, John Karaway.

Funeral services will be hled Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (TODAY) at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday (TODAY) from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667