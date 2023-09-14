Patricia Olsen
Patricia Olsen, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services honoring Patricia's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Patricia will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated.
