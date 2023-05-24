July 4, 1935 – April 28, 2023

BROOKFIELD—Patricia P. Gumz, age 87, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home in Brookfield, WI with her family present. She was born on July 4, 1935 in Kenosha, WI to the late Joachim “Jack” Tenuta and Julia (Graziano) Tenuta.

She had a 35-year career in the Milwaukee Public Schools.

She is survived by five children; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Barbara (Tony) Clausi of Kenosha and Jacqueline (Dennis) Malone of Racine.