March 17, 1940—March 16, 2023

KENOSHA—Patrick “Pat” Martin McCarron, age 82, of Kenosha, passed away earlier this year (one day shy of his 83rd birthday) on March 16, 2023. He died peacefully at home.

Pat was born on March 17, 1940 (St. Patrick’s Day) in Kenosha, WI to George and Marie (Eils) McCarron. He attended St. Marks School, Lincoln Jr. High, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1960.

There he met his first wife, Bonnie Law and was blessed with four daughters and one son, Cathy, Colleen, Tricia, Tracy, and Shawn McCarron.

Pat worked many jobs to support his family. He retired from OMC in Waukegan IL after 35 years. During that time, he also worked security part time for the Kenosha County Fair Police at Broadway Bob’s Great Lakes Dragaway, Kenosha County Fair and many church weddings and bingo. He also worked at the Wilmont Sky Hills making snow and running the lifts.

After he retired from OMC, he started working security at Froedtert South (Kenosha Hospital) and retired after 15 years.

In July of 1981, Pat married his second wife, Enza Rodgers who had two sons. Together they became a family of nine. They loved traveling and Disney World was one of their favorite destinations.

Being members of the Holy Rosary Church, they often volunteered their time to many festivals and fish fry’s. They loved to gather the family together for birthdays especially his birthday, St. Patrick’s Day (the only birthday he could remember) and all the holidays.

He will forever be remembered as a beloved brother, father, and grandfather. Patrick leaves behind a brother, Kevin (Jody) McCarron; seven children: Catherine McCarron, Colleen (Jesse) Lopez, Patricia (Gary) Abney, Tracy McCarron, Shawn (Laura) McCarron, Craig (Kim) Rodgers, Jason (Donna) Rodgers; 12 grandchildren: Bonnie, Christina, Nicholas, Matthew, Ashley, Breanna, Ashley, Waymond, Adeline, Cody, Sophia, and Hayes; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.

Patrick was proceeded in death by his wife of 38 years, Vincenza (Enza) McCarron, his parents, George and Marie McCarron, brothers: Michael and George, Jr. McCarron, and his sister, Kathleen Mallo.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Alliance for the love and care that was given to him for the last three months of his life. Also, to all the staff and residents of Casa del Mare at St. Catherine Commons who were his extended family and he called it home. He made so many friends in the past three years he lived there and was known as the candy man to many.

Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha, 2224-45th Street, or corner of 45th Street and 22nd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday in the church hall from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

