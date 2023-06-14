KENOSHA—Patrick “Pat” Martin McCarron, age 82, of Kenosha, passed away earlier this year (one day shy of his 83rd birthday) on March 16, 2023. He died peacefully at home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Alliance for the love and care that was given to him for the last three months of his life. Also, to all the staff and residents of Casa del Mare at St. Catherine Commons who were his extended family and he called it home. He made so many friends in the past three years he lived there and was known as the candy man to many.
Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha, 2224-45th Street, or corner of 45th Street and 22nd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday in the church hall from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.
