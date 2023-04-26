Oct. 23, 1958—April 21, 2023

Patty Miller-Ennis, age 64, entered God’s heavenly kingdom, April 21, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 23, 1958 in Kenosha, the daughter of James and Lily (Rumachik) Miller. She attended Kenosha schools, graduating from Tremper High School in 1976.

She went on to attend St. Luke’s School of Nursing and UW-Parkside, graduating in 1981 as a licensed Registered Nurse. Patty was particularly proud of the fact that she attended St. Luke’s with her brother Jim, graduating as the first brother/sister duo to graduate from St Luke’s in the same class.

Patty met Steve Ennis in 1977 while he was working at Piggly Wiggly with her brother, Jim. Steve had purchased a car from Jim which happened to be one of Patty’s favorites. She just couldn’t let go of that car. They were married October 20, 1984.

Patty (better known as PME) worked as a Registered Nurse for 38 years, spending 35 of them in the Kenosha Memorial Emergency Department downtown. When she started in the ED she was fortunate enough to work with her mother, who was herself a nurse. It was a family full of nurses. She loved the fast pace of the ER and the fact that every day was something new. She had a soft spot in her heart for the elderly patients. Always spending a little more time with them.

Patty retired in 2017. Patty and Steve were blessed when their adopted daughter Ruslana came into their life in January 1992. And the absolute best day in Patty’s life was when Ruslana was finally adopted in March 1994 and she called her “mom” for the first time. That young lady meant everything to Patty and vice versa.

Patty loved her home and would rather be there than just about anywhere else (except maybe Waco, TX). Her grandfather and grandmother Rumachik built the house and Patty was so proud to be living there and keeping up the family history. She was always trying to spruce it up while keeping all the sentimental character. She enjoyed visiting with her relatives and hearing their stories.

Family was very important to her. Her home is a family portrait gallery. Patty will be lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband, Steve and her courageous and amazing daughter, Ruslana.

Surviving Patty is her brother, Jim (Lori) Miller. She will also be greatly missed by Steve’s family: Lyle, Allan, Rita Gutowski, Merlin (Rene); and her many cousins (oh those cousins’ dinners!), nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family both. Marsha and Walter, her dearest friends, neighbors and cousins. Her lifelong friend and sister-in-law, (also a nurse), Lori. Kyle, Taylor and Aaron always had a special place in her heart. Her long-time coworkers and friends from the hospital who have been so kind and supporting these past several months. We are grateful for all your caring. She will also be greatly missed by her three canine companions: Gracie, Penny and Solo and felines: Milo and Sammie. Preceding Patty in death were her beloved grandparents, parents, sister, Diana, and many aunts and uncles.

There are so many people we would like to thank. Dr. Sarah Ramadani and Stacy at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Clinic. Dr. Kamgar and Mary Beth Holden, PA-C along with the rest of the amazing staff at Froedtert and Medical College, Cancer Center Milwaukee. And everyone from Horizon Hospice Care for making it possible for Patty to be at home. Thank you all so much!

Funeral Services for Patty will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at New Life Lutheran Church-Central Campus, 5927 37th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Lutheran Church, We Care Fund—Medical College of Wisconsin (https://mcwsupport.mcw.edu/wecarefund), your favorite local animal shelter or better yet, if you are able, adopt a dog or cat in Patty’s honor. Nothing would please her more!

