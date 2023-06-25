KENOSHA—Paul A. Lendman, 87, passed away at Froedtert Medical Center-Pleasant Prairie on Monday, June 19, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave., on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be directed to Boys Town https://www.boystown.org/pages/default.aspx or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000