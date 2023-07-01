1964—2023

KENOSHA—Paul Carreon, 58 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 8, 1964, in Brownfield, TX. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1983-1986 and later, the Army National Guard. On September 27, 2006, he married Kristine Strohkirch in Kenosha, WI.

Paul was an avid fisherman and powerlifter; he competed in several bench press competitions including the Madison State Bench Press Competition, where he lifted 395 lb and was featured in Powerlifting USA magazine in August of 2001. He will be remembered for his jokes and pranks, but especially his love for family.

Paul enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin Dells and to Tennessee with his family. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Paul was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans, and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Survivors include his wife, Kristine; daughters: Courtney Carreon and Autumn Carreon, both of Kenosha, WI; siblings: Wanda Mosier, Renee Morales, Armando Soto, Geneva Monnier, Icidra Carreon, Jorge Carrion, Gabriel Carreon, Domingo Carrion, and Junior Carreon; grandchildren: Hope, Ricardo and Dahlia Medina, and Violet Carreon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Carreon.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Memorial services with military honors will commence at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Interment will take place later in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

