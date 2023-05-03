Dec. 26, 1965—April 29, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Paul M. Weis, 57, of Twin Lakes, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Born in Kenosha, WI on December 26, 1965, he was the son of Gilbert and Lucille (nee Willkomm) Weis. His early life was spent in the Town of Paris, graduated from Westosha Central High School and attended Gateway Technical College.

On March 25, 1995 in Kenosha, he married the love of his life, Deanna Dowell. Following marriage, they made Twin Lakes their home for 28 years.

Paul worked as a Production Manager for Marshall Furniture Inc Antioch, IL and was a member of New Beginnings of Twin Lakes Church in Twin Lakes, started Young at Hearts Group, and was the head of the men’s bible study at the church also.

He was a member of Friends of Pool 9 in Desota, WI and a previous member of Buck Trails in Burlington, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and archery, and also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, baking and canning. He especially loved his Lord and Savior and spending time with his daughter, nieces, nephews and family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Deanna; daughter, Avionna; siblings: Joanne (Paul) Ziegler, Richard (Sue Work) Weis, Nancy (Paul) Weis-Kedzie, Patricia (Jay Woodbury) Repka, Edward (Karen) Weis, Eugene (Trina) Weis, Connie (Bob Ziehen) Erdman, Debbie (Randy) Fuchs and Charlene (Randy) Wacek; parents-in-law, Dwight Dean (Roberta Lynn) Dowell; sister-in-law, Danette Dowell; aunts: Sister Generose Willkomm and Rosemary Daniels; and aunts and uncle-in-laws: Shirley Nichols, Ralph (Gail) Ingram, Bob (Sheila) Schroeder, Wayne Dowell and Terry Dowell. Paul is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Weis; brothers-in-law: Peter Arens, Larry Wilson, Bill Repka and Larry Erdman; and sister-in-law, Arlene Weis. Paul was also preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

The family would like to thank all the brothers, sisters, family and friends who have helped Paul get as far as he could during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings of Twin Lakes, PO Box 699, Twin Lakes, WI 53181.

Services for Paul will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Soul Harbor Pentecostal Church in Kenosha. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Alvin, WI at a later date.

