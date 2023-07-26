July 6, 1950—July 22, 2023

KENOSHA—Peter Aiston, 73, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on July 22, 2023.

Father of Sam (Amber) Aiston and Max Aiston; former husband of the late Julie Price Aiston; son of the late William, Sr. and the late Jeane Aiston; brother of the late William C. (Mary Rita “Mimi”) Aiston, Jr. and John Mark Aiston, and of Margaret (Geno) Tazioli, Kathy Graham (Jerry Walter), Suzanne (Jeff) Wahlgren, Monica (Michael) Hankin, Patty (Jeff) Liska, Christopher (Lisa) Aiston, and Kevin Aiston (Pauline Shoback); uncle to 15 nieces and nephews.

Peter grew up in north suburban Chicago and was a longtime resident of Kenosha, where he raised his sons and was blessed with an extraordinarily close and supportive group of friends.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to causes Peter cared about deeply, including music, the arts, nature, and autism awareness.

Peter’s family and friends would like to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Kenosha for their compassionate and committed care.