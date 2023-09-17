Phyllis Vincent

March 16, 1933 - Sept. 14, 2023

KENOSHA - Phyllis Vincent, age 90, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

She was born in Chicago on March 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Richard and Isabelle (Chaplin) Engdahl. Phyllis lived her life in Kenosha since childhood.

As a young woman she was employed at the American Brass Co., and as fate would have it, it was there that she met her future husband Roger V. Vincent, Jr.

They were married on April 19, 1952, in Kenosha. Following the joy of caring for the home and raising her four children, Phyllis was employed as a Nursing Assistant for many years at Kenosha Memorial Hospital.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and St. Anne Catholic Church, was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan, and was an avid follower and supporter of her husband as he served as the coach of the Ken Crete Little League team in Kenosha for over 45 years. Phyllis also loved movies, music, fine arts, and DANCING.

Survivors include her three children: Christine Vincent, Lauren (Timothy) Cross, and Jon (Jeanne) Vincent; her grandchildren: Shane (Soulivan) Powell, Jesse Powell, Christopher (Rachel) Powell, Aaron (Lisa) Cross, Kate (Adam) Braatz, JoAnna (Andrew) Cordell, Isaac Vincent, Ian Vincent, Isabella Vincent; and by her nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Roger, she was preceded in death by her son and best friend, Roger "Rusty" Vincent III; her brother, Richard Engdahl; her two sisters: Lynn Trecroci and Shirley Madrigrano; and her loving companion, Vince Zarletti.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Phyllis will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances directed to Kenosha Little League, 1804-89th Pl., Kenosha WI 53143, in her husband Roger, her son Rusty's, and Phyllis name would be appreciated by the Vincent family.

