Raymond D. Jones

May 15th, 1932 - July 19th, 2023

KENOSHA - Raymond D. Jones, 91, passed away peacefully in his Kenosha, WI home on July 19th, 2023, with his loving wife Lois at his side.

Born on May 15th, 1932 in Ironwood, MI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jeannette (Graham) Jones.

Raymond was a Korean War Veteran. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed. He received his education in Ironwood, MI. Raymond was employed at American Motors Corporation for 30 years. He was a selfless and kind man, an avid gardener and craftsman.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois (Friedrich) Jones, Sons: Gary Jones (Julie) - Spring Hill, TN, Timothy Jones (Terri) - Temecula, CA, and daughter, Kathleen Vite (Thomas) - Oconomowoc, WI. Grandchildren: Neil Jones (Amanda) - Burbank, CA, Ian Jones - Los Angeles, CA, Alexander Vite (Makayla) - Waukesha, WI, Holly Jones and April Jones - Temecula, CA, Great Grandchild: Dylan Jones - Burbank CA a sister, Marilyn Soyka - Ironwood, MI, and brother, Robert Jones - Ironwood, MI. He will also be deeply missed by many: Sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Jeannette Jones, and sister Shirley Trombi.

The family would also like to thank all of our friends for their love, support, and prayers. We also want to thank Hospice Alliance, ARDC, and his Caregivers for the excellent care Ray received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 25th 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Marys Catholic Church. (Corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667