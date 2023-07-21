KENOSHA—Raymond D. Jones, age 91, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday July 19, 2023, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
