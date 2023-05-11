July 11, 1950—Jan. 12, 2022

NORFOLK, VA—Raymond H. Franz, “Dutch”, age 71, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on, January 12, 2022, at Consulate Health Care, in Norfolk, VA.

Raymond was born in Chicago, IL on July 11, 1950, to Thomas and Gloria (Thompson) Franz.

Raymond was a 1969 graduate of Tremper High School, Kenosha, WI. Before moving to Virginia Beach, VA in 2020, he had been employed at the Leaders Clothing Store in Kenosha and the Kenosha News.

Raymond is survived by a son, David (Sarah) Franz; siblings: Karen (Jim) Kautzer, Kurt (Heidi) Franz, Craig (Barb) Franz, Karl (Janet) Franz, Janet (Rick) Beasley, Joyce (Dan) Miller, Kathy Franz; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Franz and a daughter, Andrea. His parents, Thomas and Gloria Franz are also deceased.

