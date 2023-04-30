Renee Mae Gielas

Dec. 28, 1934 - April 24, 2023

KENOSHA - Renee Mae Gielas (Malinowski), age 88, of Kenosha, passed away on April 24,2023 at her residence. She was born on December 28, 1934, to the late Walter and Mae (Czochara) Malinowski, in Chicago, IL. She attended Kelly High School in Chicago, graduating in 1952.

She spent over 60 wonderful years with her husband Thaddeus Gielas, marrying on August 31, 1952, at Five Holy Martyrs in Chicago. She worked as a Clerk at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for over 25 years, retiring in 1998.

She was an active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church, loved crocheting, going up north to her cabin in Rhinelander, hosting many family functions, visiting her family all around the country, and was an avid Packers and Blackhawks fan. She was very proud of staying active up until shortly before she passed. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she loved spending time with them any chance she had.

She is survived by her children: Ted Gielas, Michael Gielas, Joyce (fiance, Lee) Gielas, Jan (Cary) Ferraro, Julie (Andy) Schweitzer; grandchildren: Jenna (Mike) Fisher, Mitch (Nina) Ferraro, Heather Schweitzer, Heidi (fiance, Mike) Schweitzer; great-grandchildren: Landon Fisher, Laynee Fisher, Rome Ferraro, Stasia Ferraro, Warren Urbina, Gunner Greenlee; a brother, Walter (Nancy) Malinowski; sisters: Diane Miller, Ronnie Herman, Felicia (Ed) Kubiak; brother-in-law, Ken Bucz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus Gielas on July 4, 2013, her sister, Sharon Bucz, and her brothers-in-law: Gil Miller and Mike Herman, Sr.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery at the Indoor Chapel immediately following the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Renee's name would be appreciated.

A Special Thank you to her many caregivers and especially Beth Leberecht and her daughter, Joyce Gielas for the full time care and love given for so many years while she battled Alzheimer's.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667