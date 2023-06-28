1953 – 2023

KENOSHA—Richard Allen Caron, 69 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.

Celebration of Life services will commence at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Kemper Center Chapel, 6501 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Following the service everyone will meet in the Study Hall for visitation.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, at https://givenow.lls.org/ or the National Runaway Safeline, at www.nationalrunawaysafeline.org, in his memory.

