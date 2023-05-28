Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Richard A. Caron

1953 – 2023

KENOSHA - Richard Allen Caron, 69 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born October 23, 1953, in Norwich, CT, the son of the late Richard and Helen (Manning) Caron.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1975.

On June 22, 1986, Richard married Loretta Ziemer in Urbana, IL and they settled in Kenosha in 2004. He loved reading, traveling, playing World of Warcraft, and a good Halloween party. He was known for his wisdom and humor that made his personality larger than life and he was also known for his chili recipe.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 37 years, Loretta; a brother, Ron Caron of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and his beloved cats: Tasha and Felix (aka Demon).

Celebration of Life services will commence at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Kemper Center Chapel, 6501 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Following the service everyone will meet in the Study Hall for visitation.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, at https://givenow.lls.org/ or the National Runaway Safeline, at www.nationalrunawaysafeline.org, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Richard's Online Memorial Book at: