March 1, 1952—July 11, 20223

KENOSHA—Rick Miklasiewicz passed away at home on July 11, 2023.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Joseph and mother, Helen.

Rick was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Casimir and St. Elizabeth Churches. Rick attended St. Casimir School and St. Joe’s High School. He attended UW Parkside and received a degree in Metallurgy from UW Milwaukee.

He was employed by several firms as a Metallurgist.

Rick enjoyed hunting ,fishing, traveling and visiting friends and relatives. He was generous to a fault.

He is laid to rest next to his mother and father at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Rick will be missed by his family and friends, especially by Dr. Marty and Tina Setter, Dr. Joe and Zuzzia Setter, Dr. Eric and Megan Setter, Bobbie and Ken Poppie.