Richard Lee Badgerow

June 3, 1940 - June 13, 2023

KENOSHA - Richard Lee Badgerow, age 83, of Kenosha, passed away on June 13, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1940, to the late Lloyd and Minnie (Kolmo) Badgerow in Kenosha. He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1958.

On December 8, 1984, he married Kathleen in Reno, NV.

He Owned and operated Badgerow Drywall for most of his life, incorporating several family members in the business including his son, and eventually retiring in 2008.

He loved to golf and was especially proud of getting a hole in one during his golfing days. He also loved to spend time with his family, was a master on the grill and was known to be the life of the party.

He is survived by his three children: Dave Badgerow, Laura (Bill) Weisbrod, and Kristine Hoferitza; grandchildren: Evan (Ally) Weisbrod, Alaina (Kalvin) Lazarte, Eric Weisbrod, Halle Hoferitza, and Gage Badgerow; a soon to be great-granddaughter; brothers: Bob (Dina) Badgerow, and Jerry (Marlene) Badgerow; and many nieces and nephews and friends, namely, his lifelong golf buddy, Hank Garbers. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings: Don Badgerow, Sheila Greco, and Georgia Buratti.

As per the family's wishes, services will be held privately.

A special thank you to Parkside Manor for the compassionate care they gave to our dad.

