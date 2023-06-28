1938—2023

KENOSHA—Richard Salvatore Ziccarelli, 84 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home with his wife at his bedside.

He was born September 2, 1938, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Serafino and Nancy (Iorio) Ziccarelli.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. On October 30, 1976, he married Phyllis (Hawes) Clark in Kenosha, and they remained Kenosha residents.

Richard worked as a Supervisor for American Motor Corporation for over 30 years, before his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Kenosha, and enjoyed golf and bowling. Rich was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Carolyn Ziccarelli of Kenosha, WI; siblings: James (Joan) Ziccarelli of Door County, WI and Rosemary Ruffolo of Kenosha, WI; two grandchildren: Deanna Yankunas and Nicholas Sposito; three great-grandchildren: Kaitlin, Jordan, and Logan Yankunas; and his former spouse, Dorothy Mitchell-Murphy of Kenosha, WI.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by brothers: Ralph (Evelyn) Ziccarelli and Robert Ziccarelli; and a brother-in-law, James Ruffolo.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

