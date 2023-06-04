Aug. 13, 1956—May 26, 2023

WEST ALLIS—Rita Ann Macias, 66, formerly of Kenosha, late of West Allis, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Village of Manor Park West Allis.

She was born on August 13, 1956 to the late Andrew A. and Amelia F (Franco) Macias in Waukegan, IL.

Rita was a member of the Revelation Church of Kenosha.

Rita enjoyed needlepoint, reading biographies and non-fiction, writing greeting cards and loved all of her nieces, nephews and spending time with her family.

Rita is survived by her sisters: Janie (Jesus) Sanchez of San Antonio, TX, Dolores Wathen, and Rosemary Thomas both of Kenosha; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Gutierrez, brothers-in-law: Tomas Gutierrez, Donald Wathen and Avery Thomas

Funeral Services for Rita will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Revelation Church of Kenosha, 8035 Sheridan Road. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Revelation Church of Kenosha and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

