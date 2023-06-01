Funeral services honoring Rita’s life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Rita will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.