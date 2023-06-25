Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 43 years of Toledo, OH; his daughter, Jane of Toledo, OH; his son, Sean-Paul of Toledo, OH; his grandson, Jacob of Toledo, OH; his granddaughter, Mazie of Toledo, OH; a brother, Richard Trottier of Kenosha; a nephew, Joe Trottier of Kenosha. He is also survived by his foreign exchange students: Pierre Henri of France, Ming of Vietnam, Dennis of Hong Kong, Dimitri of Ukraine and Leo of Vietnam who now are all married and have families.