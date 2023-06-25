Robert A. Trottier
July 19, 1957 - June 13, 2023
KENOSHA - Robert A. Trottier, 65, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at The Manor of Kenosha.
He was born on July 19, 1957 to the late Richard and Delores (Berguson) Trottier in Kenosha.
Robert worked at AMC/Chrysler for many years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of UAW Local #72.
Robert was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 43 years of Toledo, OH; his daughter, Jane of Toledo, OH; his son, Sean-Paul of Toledo, OH; his grandson, Jacob of Toledo, OH; his granddaughter, Mazie of Toledo, OH; a brother, Richard Trottier of Kenosha; a nephew, Joe Trottier of Kenosha. He is also survived by his foreign exchange students: Pierre Henri of France, Ming of Vietnam, Dennis of Hong Kong, Dimitri of Ukraine and Leo of Vietnam who now are all married and have families.
A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Bruch Funeral Home
Visit Robert's Online Memorial Book
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298