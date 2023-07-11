Sep. 23, 1943—July 6, 2023

KENOSHA—Robert Brunello, Sr., age 79, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday July 6, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on September 23, 1943, in Bessemer, MI, he was the son of the late Isadore and Theresa (Massoglia) Brunello.

He was educated in the schools of Hurley, WI.

He served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967 and was awarded service medals of Marksman and Sharpshooter.

On July 19, 1969, he married Marie Weaver in MI. They came to Kenosha shortly after that.

He was employed for almost 30 years by Massey-Ferguson and then for a time at Johnson Motors (OMC).

He was a long-time member at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha where he served as an Usher. He was an avid bowler and loved to play cribbage with his buddies. He loved to hunt up north and enjoyed attending local high school sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Marie of Kenosha; one son, Robert J. Brunello, Jr. (Kimberly White) of Kenosha; one daughter, Darcy (Scott) Brown of Kenosha; and one grandson, Vincent Brown. He is further survived by three brothers: Bernard (Carol) Brunello of MI, Alfred (June) Brunello of IL, and Martin (Kathleen) Brunello of Kenosha.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a 1/2 brother, Ceasar and a 1/2 sister, Angeline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha, 1919-54th Street. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667