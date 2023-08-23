Sept. 29, 1952—Aug. 17, 2023

Robert “Bob” Stalker, age 70, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 17, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family.

Born on September 29, 1952, he was the son of Robert and Lucille (Hage) Stalker. Robert was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Class of 1971.

On September 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Jackie Torrey in Fulton, Missouri. Bob was happily married for 52 years, just missing their 53rd Anniversary.

He was employed as a Machinist for Snap-On Tools for 30 years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting was his passion, which he enjoyed doing with his dad, brothers, son, grandchildren, family, and friends. He also enjoyed spending time on his 20-acre property in the woods all year long with his wife and three dogs, Willow, Oakley, and Twig. In his earlier years, Bob also enjoyed trap shooting in Kenosha County. He lived life to the fullest, always surrounded by family and friends.

Bob was many things to many people, a son, loving husband, a wonderful father, a supportive brother and uncle, grandfather, a dear friend, and kind neighbor. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Stalker, his children, Stacey (Jeremy) Weber, Jason (Jessica) Stalker and Janelle (Dan) Vera; his grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle) Kauffman, Cole, Vaughn and Levi Stalker and Luke, Nate and Jason Vera; his brothers, Ron (Chris) Stalker, Jeff Stalker; and his sister, Diane (Dave) Johnson; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services honoring Robert’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in Robert’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave. #101, Chicago, IL 60656 https://st.jude.org would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101