Robert "Bob" V. Strom

DECATUR, AL - Robert "Bob" V. Strom, 91, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with his loving wife, Genene, at his side. Bob was born on June 11, 1932, in Kenosha, WI, the son of Hugo V. and Ann (Gentch) Strom.

Bob graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School and the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 through his honorable discharge in 1955. While in the Army, Bob rose to the rank of Corporal, and served as both a tank commander and computer operator. Upon discharge from the Army, Bob was employed for 32 years as a computer operator at American Motors in Kenosha until his retirement in 1987.

On April 25, 1958, he married Kathleen M. Mohr. Bob and Kathy together raised three children in Kenosha until they later divorced in 1989.

On June 17, 1990, Bob married Genene Clary in Decatur, Alabama where they resided together until the time of his passing.

Bob was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur and served in many service and volunteer capacities there.

Bob had many joys in life. He was an avid fisherman who most enjoyed fishing at Roland Schroeder's home on Lake Como, as well as time on Lake Geneva, salmon fishing off 68 Street on Lake Michigan, as well as numerous trips to Canada. He was a Grill Master who loved serving others at his home. He was an avid student of the History of World War 2. Bob loved his Dachshunds and all dogs, and his favorite foods were Pickled Herring (Yuck!), Home baked Cookies, and Luigi's Pizza. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves.

In Alabama, Bob built a Lake House on Smith Lake which served as a gathering point for family and friends from all over. He enjoyed numerous cruises as well as Ballroom Dancing and coaching softball teams. The driveway of his home in Decatur served as the congregation spot for the neighborhood, particularly during Covid.

More than anything, Bob was an incredibly optimistic, cheerful, and positive person. He recognized the best in others and told them so. He loved his family, his wife, and the Lord.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Dorothy (Bob) Ammerman; and his daughter (and best buddy) Christy L. (John) Taylor.

Bob is survived by his wife, Genene, of Decatur; one daughter, Karen M. (Erick) Dodge of Brookfield, WI; and a son, Gary R. (Kari) Strom of Olathe, Kansas and Powers Lake, WI. He is also survived by eight loving grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan and Ross Taylor, Kevan and Aaron Dodge, Sarah (Strom) Robinson, Staci Strom and Michael Clary. Bob is further survived by Kathy Strom, seven great grandchildren, and Genene's son Jeff A. (Mary) Clary of Kenosha, WI.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 21 at 9:30 AM at Proko Funeral Home until a brief remembrance which starts at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Kenosha (Dad loved his dogs!) would be appreciated by the family. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

