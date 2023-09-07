Feb. 6, 1935—Aug. 31, 2023

CENTRAL CENTER—Robert Charles Brunner, age 88, of Central Center Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at University Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI.

Born on February 6, 1935, he was the son of the late Milton and Lorraine (Saftig) Brunner.

He is survived by his sister, Diane (Robert) Naidicz.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Brunner and sister-in-law, Phyllis Brunner Specht.

Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Private entombment will be held in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Robert will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc, https://www.thekac.com/ 1218 79th St, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated.

The family wishes to thank all of Robert’s caregivers for the love and care they gave to Bob.

