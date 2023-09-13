MESA, AZ—Robert Dale “Bob” Christensen passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 2, 2023 after spending his last days with friends and family. Bob was born March 22, 1938 in Kenosha County and raised on the shores of Lake Michigan. Bob met Carole Ann Marie Kivi and the couple were married in 1962, remaining together for 61 wonderful years. The family lived in Kenosha, WI and Bob worked as a copywriter for Snap-On Tools until his retirement in 1994. They then moved to Arizona to escape the Wisconsin winters.