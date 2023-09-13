Mar. 22, 1938—Sept. 2, 2023
MESA, AZ—Robert Dale “Bob” Christensen passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 2, 2023 after spending his last days with friends and family. Bob was born March 22, 1938 in Kenosha County and raised on the shores of Lake Michigan. Bob met Carole Ann Marie Kivi and the couple were married in 1962, remaining together for 61 wonderful years. The family lived in Kenosha, WI and Bob worked as a copywriter for Snap-On Tools until his retirement in 1994. They then moved to Arizona to escape the Wisconsin winters.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, George Heg and his younger sister, Georgianne Sampson.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Carole; brothers: James and Ronald Christensen; sister, Tina Nighsonger, and his three children: Gregory Christensen, Pamela (Henry) Boyum, and Keith (Stacey) Christensen as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church at 9120 N. 95th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345 on Saturday,September 16th at 11:00 a.m.