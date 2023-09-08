Dec. 1, 1949—Sept. 2, 2023

Robert Emil Krahn, 73, passed away September 2, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born on December 1, 1949 in Kenosha County, WI to Emil Krahn and Margaret (Kudrick) Krahn. He married Viva (Kesler) Krahn on November 28, 2000 in Lihue, Hawaii. Robert served in the United States Army for 24 years. He was part of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Special Forces Division, a Drill Sergeant, and served in the Vietnam War. He also was a member of the Riley American Legion, VFW Post #972, Masonic Lodge Pimento 292, and Terre Haute Zorah Shrine. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and hanging out with buddies and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, daughter, Jacqueline Upshaw; son, Jason Thompson (Amy); sisters, Betty Kirchner and Nancy Schulz; grandchildren: Hunter Thompson, Brady Thompson, Neleh Thompson, Cooper Thompson, Avery Upshaw, and Carter Upshaw; brothers from other mothers, Larry “Mac” McCauley, Jerry Coker, Kevin Perry, and Ian Berkowitz; and beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Joseph Shaw; son-in-law, Gregory Upshaw; and sisters, Linda Cowan and Donna Burnett.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Gibson Family Center for Hospice for all of their help. Cremation was entrusted to DeBaun Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Terre Haute and in Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.debaundfunerlahomes.com.