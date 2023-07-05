Oct. 31, 1922—July 1, 2023

SILVER LAKE—Robert F.W. Redlin, 100 years old, of Silver Lake, WI, passed away peacefully, Saturday July 1, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, WI. He was born October 31, 1922 in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Fredrick and Rose (nee Lentz) Redlin, living in Bristol, WI, Antioch, IL, and Adams Friendship, WI, before settling in Silver Lake in 1996.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and was a member of the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post 293 and the Brandes Memorial VFW Post 8375.

Before his retirement in 1984, Robert worked for many years as a Production Supervisor at Frost Co. Kenosha, WI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports.

In 1945, he married Gladys Casey, and she preceded him in death in 1972. On January 16, 1975, he married Marvine Bolton and she preceded him in death on May 19, 2013.

He is survived by his six children: Gayle (Ron) Brindle and Daniel Redlin both of Adams Friendship, WI, Jeffery (Tameria) Redlin of Burlington, WI, Kenneth (Theresa) Redlin of Brighton, WI, Lori Patla of Burlington, WI, and Tina (John) Krajec of Johnsburg, IL; three stepchildren: Joann Bolton, Carol Gieser, and Larry Bolton; and was blessed with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and friends. In addition to his parents and wives, Robert was preceded in death by two sons: Fredrick and Keith Redlin, and sisters: Agnes Strein and Ruth Sainsbury.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Strang Funeral Homes of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Bristol Paris Cemetery, Paris Twp., WI.

