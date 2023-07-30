Feb. 21, 1934—July 16, 2023

STOUGHTON—Robert James Kramer, age 89, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Kenosha, WI, the son of Louis and Katherine (Seiberlich) Kramer.

Bob graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha. He married Sarah “Sally” Kiger on Oct. 12, 1957, in Kenosha. He worked as a Journeyman Glazier retiring in 1996. Bob served in the U.S. Army.

Bob enjoyed his time in the Northwoods, spending his retirement at their home on Two Sisters Lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially with his children and grandchildren), and having a laugh and a beer with friends and family. Bob was very involved in his children’s activities, especially with the Kenosha High School summer marching band program.

He was a happy person, and made everyone around him feel the same. He always said goodbye to family with an “I love you,” and words of advice to his grandchildren, “don’t do anything stupid.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; sons: Craig (Ouafa) of Waterford and Barry (Susan) of Lake Tomahawk; daughter, Karen Kramer-Aehl (James) of McFarland; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jerry), Eric (Jessica), Jacob (Assem), Benjamin, Peter, Brendon and Katrina; and great-granddaughter, Francesca. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Katherine, Francis and Louis.

A private gathering will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Robert’s name to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

