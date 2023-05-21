Robert Merkel

Robert Merkel, beloved husband of Carole Merkel went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 16, 2023.

Robert was a prayer warrior and an avid reader of the Word of God, always taking time to meditate and soak in the truth of scripture. He was out and about evangelizing whenever possible. He attended both Christian Reform Church and Fellowship Baptist Church. Rob received mail from Charles Stanley and John McArthur and their ministries helped him to mature spiritually.

Robert was a "doctor of motors" and an excellent electronic technician. He received awards and certificates from GM for his skill and knowledge.

Rob was born in Oak Park, IL, to the late Walter and Lillian (Hansen) Merkel. He is survived by his wife and her children and grandchildren, and his brother, Walter Jr. and his wife, children and grandchildren and also a sister Diane and her family.

Robert was loved and will be missed by those who knew him well.

John 14:1-3

(1) "Do not let your heart be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me.

(2) In my father's house are many rooms; if not I would have told you. I am going away to prepare a place for you.

(3) If I go away and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am you may be also."

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943