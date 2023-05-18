Memorial services with full military honors honoring Robert’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude Children’s Hospital http://www.stjude.org would be appreciated.