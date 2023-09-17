Robert William Hofmann

June 14, 1952 - Sept. 13, 2023

KENOSHA - Robert William Hofmann, age 71, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by family, on September 13, 2023. He was born on June 14, 1952, to the late Robert and Doris (Weaver) Hofmann in Kenosha. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1971.

On April 22, 1978, he married Karen Thomas at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

He worked as a welder at several companies in the area, but most notably, at Snap–On Tools for over 20 years, retiring in 2017.

Robert loved golfing, watching the Green Bay Packers and the Brewers, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Karen (Thomas); children: Luke (Jodi) Hofmann, Lindsay Hofmann; grandchildren: Keyaira, Brandon, and Kenzie; and many other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris (Weaver), and his sister, Marla Hanna.

The family would like to thank Robert's golfing buddies: Luke, Frankie, Paul, and Marty for their years of great golfing memories.

As per Robert's request, no funeral services will be held.

