July 19, 1955—May 15, 2023

Robin Burkee, age 67, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on July 19, 1955 to the late Bruce and Shirley (Werner) Burkee. Robin graduated from Bradford High School in 1973.

Robin married the love of her life, her knight in shining armor, in Las Vegas, NV on February 4, 2008.

Robin was employed as Administrative Assistant creating websites for S.P.E.B.S.Q. S.A., for 20 years. She was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police for the Lake Forest Police Department, retiring in 2008.

She loved going to car shows with her son Brett’s 1970 AMX and was a member of the NHRA drag racing club. Robin enjoyed going to Great Lakes and Joliet Dragaway’s, as well as other NHRA venues around the country. She attended a 3-day training at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School. Robin loved to live life on the edge. She was a talented artist and painter; she enjoyed painting oil and water-based paintings creating life and landscape portraits.

Robin will be greatly missed by her husband, Jeff Ciotti and her son, Brett (Reanna) Burkee.

Along with her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her cousin, Brian Knudsen.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101