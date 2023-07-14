KENOSHA—Robin (Olsen) Neeson, age 53, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Funeral services honoring Robin’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Robin will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Marquette University Camp Kesem would be appreciated.
