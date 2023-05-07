March 15, 1943—May 5, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Rodelle “Babe” N. Harms Jr. age 80 of Twin Lakes, WI died May 5, 2023. He was born in Kenosha, WI on March 15, 1943. The son of the late Rodelle and Margaret (Richter) Harms Sr.

Babe owned Babe’s Auto Body in Twin Lakes, WI for 34 years. He always has loved cars and collected classic cars. In his early years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and shooting trap at Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club.

Survived by his son Hoyt Harms; stepdaughter Renee Dubois; step grandson Christopher; brother to Barbara (Richard) Burton; Ralph (Carrie) Harms; the late David Harms; and the late Daniel Harms brother-in-law to Carol Harms.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorials to Twin Lakes Rescue Squad 236 E Main St. Twin Lakes, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Harms family.