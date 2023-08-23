June 3, 1949—Aug. 18, 2023

KENOSHA—Roderick Lee Blumreich, age 74, entered eternal life on August 18, 2023, in Kenosha, WI. Roderick was born on June 3, 1949, in Kenosha, to the late Fredrick Tebeau and Helen Blumreich.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Roderick worked in the security industry for many years.

He loved music, he regularly listened to blues, rock and country and he enjoyed playing the guitar and drums. Roderick was an extremely hard worker and an old soul. He dedicated his entire life to his children, and he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

Roderick is survived by his children: Michelle Blumreich, Ronda (Mark) Fjelstad and Ronnie (Valerie) Blumreich; eighteen grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Elaina Rae Nelson; sister, Roxanne Kaquatosh; and his very close friend, Mary Taylor. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roderick is preceded in death by, a daughter and his parents.

A funeral mass for Roderick will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Neopit, with Fr. Hanz Chrisitan officiating. Burial and Military Honors will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Kenosha following the service. Visitation will be held at the Sheila Shawanokasic residence, N3598 First Ave. in Neopit from 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday until the procession leaves for the church on Thursday.