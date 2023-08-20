Aug. 21, 1959—Aug.5, 2023

Roger K. McNab, 63, Passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children. Roger was born August 21, 1959 in Kenosha, WI, the son of Craig and JoAnne (nee Franks) McNab. He attended Tremper High School and graduated in 1977. Roger married his high-school sweetheart, Tammy Herzog in 1981 and moved to Milwaukee. He was the proud father of three children: Adam (Mindy Petersdorff), Katie (Donte Holland) and Liz McNab. He was a cherished grandpa to Kaydence, Alex, Josiah and Jaxon.

He enjoyed his 1930’s farmhouse and loved restoring and investing in his property for 33 years. Along with his home he was working to restore his 1971 VW Super Beetle. He began his Carpentry apprenticeship in Kenosha. In Milwaukee, he worked as a display builder at Weidig Exhibits, Badger Expo and GES. He was a member of the IUPAT Local 770 union for most of his working life. He held the positions of vice-president and then president from 1988 through 1995. He was also the chief steward for Local 770 from 2008 until 2022. He also proudly owned McNab’s Interior Home Repairs from 2000 until 2007.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, three children, four grandchildren and his three brothers, Mark (Linda), Scott, Jeff and two sisters, Laurie (Randy) Mueller, Kristina (Carl) Covert and many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all who knew him. He had a special knack to strike up a conversation with anyone. Making people smile and laugh was something Roger loved to do. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Froedtert Cancer Center and Horizon Hospice for the care given to Roger and his family during this difficult time.

Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial Donation to Zero Prostate Cancer (www.zerocancer.org) would be appreciated.