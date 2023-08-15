Jan. 17, 1941—Aug. 5, 2023

FRIENDSHIP—Ronald D. Brindle, “Turkey”, age 82, of Friendship, WI passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ronald was born January 17, 1941, in Davenport, IA to Bruce and Louise (Jobusch) Brindle. He married Gayle Redlin on September 11, 1987, in Kenosha, WI.

Ronald worked as a boilermaker/millwright and for Chrysler Corporation prior to his retirement. He was a member of the UAW 72.

Ronald enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Brindle and his mother, Louise Ramelli. Survivors include his wife, Gayle Brindle of Friendship; son, Bill (DeAnn) Cambers of Walnut, KS; daughter, Lori (Craig) Cambers of Fort Scott, KS; stepson, Troy (Cathy) Boyington of Kenosha, WI; and stepdaughter, Carla Howen-Salas of Salem, WI. He is further survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.