July 27, 1948—Aug. 22, 2023

KENOSHA—Ronald Harris Sanders, 75, of Kenosha passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital.

He was born on July 27, 1948, to the late Irving and Ruth (Harris) Sanders in Chicago. He majored in two Bachelor’s Degree, a Master’s Degree and a Doctorate Degree.

Ron entered the US Navy in 1967 was trained as a corpsman and served with the Marines 3rd Division of Recognizance in Vietnam. He was wounded in Vietnam and served the rest of his enlistment on various ships. After his active enlistment he served in the Naval Reserves for a total of 13 years serving our country.

Ron married Janice A. Van Niel and had 38 years together.

Ron became an entrepreneur and started his own business RH Sanders & Associates doing what he did best, saving lives. His business taught others how to save lives. Ron taught and had contractors to help him teach others how to save lives with CPR, first aide, bloodborne pathogens and AED training.

He became a pilar of the Jewish Community of Kenosha becoming the President of B’nai Zedek later Chabad of Kenosha and managed the B’nai Zedek Cemetery and the Racine Jewish Memorial Cemetery.

Ron was a skilled artisan in woodworking.

Ron is survived by his wife Dr. Janice A. Van Niel; his brother, Brian Sanders and his wife, Devorah Tversky; and a niece, Cindy Anne George.

Services for Ron were held at the Chabad of Kenosha and burial at B’nai Zedek Cemetery according to Jewish Law. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ron’s memory to Chabad of Kenosha 6520 – 67th Street Kenosha, WI 53142.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Ron’s

Online Memorial Book