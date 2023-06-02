THE VILLAGES, FL/TWIN LAKES, WI—Ronald Koca, age 88, of The Villages, FL and Twin Lakes, WI, passed away on May 24, 2023.

Ron owned Lake Front Tool in Twin Lakes for 30 years.

Devoted husband of Veronica (Pucel) Koca, and the late Elaine (Kolar) Koca; father of Wendy (Mike) Rohrs and Jeffrey Koca and the late Ronald Koca, Jr.; brother of the late: Albert, Adolph, Marie, Mildred, Joseph, and Lillian; and brother-in-law to, Donald Czochara; step-father of, Bruce (Denise) Pucel; grandfather of: Michael (Carly) Rohrs, Avery (Tanner) Leyden, Alexa and Alyvia Rohrs, Karianne (Christopher) Longtin, Kristy (Brad) Feine; great-grandfather of: Gabriella and Sophia Longtin and Adalyn and Emery Feine; and many nieces and nephews, especially: Craig, Clyde, Clifford, and the late Cary Cerer.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday June 3, 2023, at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial with Military Honors will follow at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Twin Lakes, WI.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Koca family.