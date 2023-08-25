April 4, 1944—Aug. 21, 2023

Ronald “Ron” Alan Witt, age 79, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born in Glendale, CA on April 4, 1944, he was the son of the late Stella (Lobacz) Witt. Ron was a graduate of Bradford High School. He continued his education and earned his Bachelor in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin Madison and his Master’s degree in Engineering and Science from Northwestern University.

On June 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sharon VandeBerg in Madison, WI. Their union was blessed with 57 years of marriage and four children.

He was a member of Bradford Community Church.

Ron was employed as a college instructor for Gateway Technical College retiring in 2012. He developed HIPPA technical specifications, that are part of the Federal HIPPA Law. Ron had over 30 years of experience in Aerospace, Education, Federal and Local government, manufacturing, healthcare, and telecommunications. He has recent academic publications at www.sang.org.

He enjoyed cycling, camping, computers, artificial intelligence, and photography. Most of all, Ron was a devoted family man who was delighted in spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren, and family.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Witt; his children, Lisa Witt, Christina (Mike) Farrington, Vanessa Antonacci and Amy (Chris) Witt-Lueth; his grandchildren, Alissa and Justin Witt; Calvin, Vivian, Olivia and Devin Antonacci, Ian and Aiden Farrington and Anna and Landon Evenson; his half siblings, Patricia Pitsch and Lawrence Pitsch.

In addition to his mother, Stella (Lobacz) Witt, Ron was preceded in death by his grandson, Calvin Antonacci; his grandparents, Kazimierz and Kamila Lobacz; his aunts, Mary Jones and Fran Waller and his uncles, Casimir Lobacz and Deforest Waller.

Funeral services honoring Ronald’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. A visitation for Ronald will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral. home.

