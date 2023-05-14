Aug. 7, 1925—May 12, 2023

WHEATLAND—Rose A. Vos, 97 of Wheatland, passed away peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on August 7, 1925, in Burlington to Emil and Ameila (Molly) (nee Ketterhagen) Daniels. Her early life was spent in Brighton. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and afterwards was a bookkeeper at Brass Works in Burlington. On May 31, 1947, in Brighton, Rose was united in marriage to Donald Bernard Vos. After their marriage they moved to Wheatland. Donald preceded Rose in death on June 10, 2016.

After marrying Don she spent her time being a homemaker and keeping the books for the family dairy farm. Rose belonged to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Ladies Guild of St. Alphonsus and the Homemakers of Kenosha County. She was a volunteer at Mount Carmel nursing home for over 20 years and a Eucharistic Minister to the home bound. Rose would provide rosaries for the faith community at church.

Rose especially enjoyed sewing and making crafts for her family. She enjoyed reupholstering furniture, gardening and canning. Don and Rose enjoyed a social life including playing cards with friends and family. She enjoyed her large collection of angels.

Rose is survived by her children: Ronald (Theresa) Vos; Jane (Tom) Schneider; Leroy (Pat) Vos; Ruth (Eric) Mueller; Arlene (Buck) Newholm; Raymond (Carrie) Vos; 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Rita Vos and sister-in-law, Rosemary Daniels along with many relatives and friends.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.

Memorials are suggested to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Many thanks to family, friends and caregivers who added quality to the full life Rose chose to live.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, New Munster. Burial will take place following Mass at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 17th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 PM.

