Rosemary C. Supernaw
KENOSHA - Rosemary C. Supernaw, 98, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at The Bay at Waters Edge.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 – 91st St. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
