KENOSHA—Rosemary Catherine Chaput (nee Wallig), 98.5 years old, passed away peacefully in her home on May 25, 2023 with family by her side. Born October 8, 1924, she was oldest of 7 to Joseph and Ellen Wallig (nee Sexton). Preceded in death by parents, brothers Richard, Joseph, and sisters Vera, Edith, and Irene. Her father is from earlier Kenosha Settlers and Mother from early Chicago settlers. Rosemary was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha HS. During and after HS she worked at St. Catherine Hospital, and during WWII at American Motor/Nash building air-plane engines. After the War, she married Warren Chaput (1947), meeting on a blind date. Warren said, “I knew she was the one, but did not want to tell her right away”. Loving marriage, raising and educating eight children in Kenosha. Enjoyed dancing in early years. Relatives and children and kids’ friends enjoyed visiting home. She was known as a kind women, always smiling, always generous, full of energy – a today person and could handle any situation. “Going up north” was a part of annual summer family vacations to visit retired parents and relatives (Oberholtzer). As kids got older, she worked at Great Lakes Naval Base, North Chicago, IL. They also had a summer trailer at Rock River estates on Lake Koshkonong. They were members of St. Mary’s and St. Anne (Pleasant Prairie the last 13 years). In retirement, her and Warren traveled in RV—out west and visiting family, and spent time on Lake Koshkonong. Later in life, she became a Catholic Third Order Carmelite, member of the Daughters of American Revolution, and a Hospice Volunteer. At 90, she stopped driving and was well taken care of by her daughter Cherrie, with visits from family, relatives, and friends. Twice a year she had extended visits from her granddaughter Sheila from Las Vegas, which she always looked forward to. Throughout her life she enjoyed swimming, learning, traveling, cooking, gardening, and decorating. A woman of prayer who was kind to all, helpful and encouraging to others, always positive, strong, wise and loved by many. She felt blessed to have many relatives growing up. The most important part of her life was her faith. She always said, “Put God first”.