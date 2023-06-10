April 26, 1923—June 8, 2023

BURLINGTON—RoseMary Daniels, 100, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Pine Brooke Point.

RoseMary (Weis) Daniels was born on April 26, 1923, the daughter of Chris and Katie (nee Ehlen) Weis. She grew up in Brighton, WI on the family farm along with her five brothers and two sisters. RoseMary attended St. Francis Xavier School and Church. Her younger years were filled with plenty of fresh air activities, fun and chores, family, and church events and learning homemaking skills that she would perfect as a wife and mother.

On July 28, 1943, RoseMary and Arthur J. Daniels were wed at St. Francis Xavier with a reception following on the Emil Daniels’ farm which would become their home for many years. RoseMary and Art raised five sons and three daughters. RoseMary made life on the farm welcoming for her family and visitors with great care, patience, love, and homemade goodness and a lot of hard work.

RoseMary and Art built a beautiful new home when they moved off the farm. Family picnics here held on the yard and Christmas gatherings in the home with “Grandma’s” stockings sewn and filled for each grandchild above the fireplace.

RoseMary and Art enjoyed gardening, playing cards and being with family and friends. As retirement approached, they enjoyed traveling the US as well as Europe. They settled in Burlington and enjoyed their time together until Art, the love of her life, passed in 2001.

RoseMary’s talent for sewing took on the form of quilting—a great passion for her as she made quilts for her children and grandchildren. These quilts of love were always greatly anticipated gifts.

Over the years she spent many hours volunteering for organizations such as, Homemakers, St. Francis Christian Mothers, St. Francis Parish, 4H and nursing homes.

RoseMary’s unwavering faith in God has been her stronghold throughout her life. RoseMary is survived by her children: Nick Daniels, Dave (Joan) Daniels, Karen (Al) Poepping, Susan (Bernie) Lois, Marty (Peggy) Daniels, Jeff (Jan) Daniels, and Mary Kay (Sean) Walsh; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rita Vos. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Charles Daniels, daughter-in-law, Ann Daniels, grandson, Chad Daniels, two sisters and five brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pine Brooke Pointe and Gentiva Hospice for the devoted care and compassion given.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Monday, June 12, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434