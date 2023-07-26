Jan. 9, 1950—July 17, 2023

KENOSHA—Rose, age 73, passed away on Monday July 17, 2023. She was born in Chicago on January 1, 1950, daughter of the late James and Pauline Cappelo.

Rose attended Chicago schools, and had been employed with the Chicago Sun Times and Ameritech, when not running one of her own unique businesses.

On September 29, 1989, in Wheaton, IL, she was united in marriage to Mark Pederson. She was an avid scrapbooker, cake decorator, bird enthusiast, and an integral part of the areas VVA.

Rose is survived by her husband, Mark; her children: Laura (Dennis) Smulski, Vincent (Michelle) Dabrowski, and Eric Pederson; her grandchildren: Madison Davis, Delaney Dabrowski, Zachary and Sabrina Smulski, and Taylor and Hailey Pederson.

A memorial service celebrating Rosemary’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine on August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m until time of service. A luncheon for immediate family and close friends will follow at Fireside in Kenosha.

